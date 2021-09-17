Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $238,471.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00070308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00118985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00179501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.94 or 0.07178085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,327.56 or 0.99422602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.05 or 0.00829888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

