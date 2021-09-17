BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 438,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,615. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.