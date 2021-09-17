BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $54.86

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.86, but opened at $52.92. BHP Group shares last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 70,514 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $12,142,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

