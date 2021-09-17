Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

BCYC opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of -0.34. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

