Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Bought by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.7% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.83% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $305,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $293,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,470. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.