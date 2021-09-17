BidiPass (BDP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 0% against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $154,725.19 and $84.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

