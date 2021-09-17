BIDR Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.71 million and $18.80 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00119973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00179869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.29 or 0.07194902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.26 or 0.99815405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00824929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

