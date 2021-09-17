Bigbom One Day Trading Volume Tops $71,833.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Bigbom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bigbom has a market cap of $177,285.51 and approximately $71,833.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00127099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Bigbom Coin Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars.

