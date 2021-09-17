Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Short Interest Up 85.7% in August

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TWCBU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.