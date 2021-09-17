Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Position Decreased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,458 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises about 17.5% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.53% of Bilibili worth $201,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $310,069,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $140,784,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 975.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 961,774 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after buying an additional 566,014 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. 151,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,663. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.33.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA dropped their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

