Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.75 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $12.75 billion and $5.99 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00768324 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,744,831,747 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.