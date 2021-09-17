BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $19.54 or 0.00040977 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $26.09 million and $2.00 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001638 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.50 or 0.00963679 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

