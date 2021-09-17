Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,739.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $112,877.96 and $26,739.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00179202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.43 or 0.07228728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.91 or 0.99940917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.26 or 0.00830927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.