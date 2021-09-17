Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,455.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ TECH opened at $529.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $532.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $5,072,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.