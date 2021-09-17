BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

