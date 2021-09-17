BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $44.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $45.70 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $39.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $173.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.25 million to $174.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $212.46 million, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $222.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BDSI opened at $4.09 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $403.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

