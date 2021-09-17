Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Raised by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 3.1% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,278,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,977. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

