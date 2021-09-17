BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 6,160 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $263,492.10.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,862. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.