BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $263,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $602,733.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,563,380.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,115 shares of company stock worth $9,876,541. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

