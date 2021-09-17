Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) traded up 17.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.50 and last traded at $84.50. 420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72.

Bioqual Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

