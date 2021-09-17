BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.08. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

