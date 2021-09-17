Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIREF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIREF opened at $5.31 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.