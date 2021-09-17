Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Myles Bosman Sells 200,000 Shares

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

TSE:BIR traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,369. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$6.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

