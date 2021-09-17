Birdchain (BIRD) Price Tops $0.0015

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Birdchain has a market cap of $406,621.53 and approximately $186,899.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

