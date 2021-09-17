Bismuth Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $426.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009614 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,295,387 coins and its circulating supply is 22,166,657 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

