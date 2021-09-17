BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $961,583.04 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. BitBall has a total market cap of $961,583.04 and approximately $1.73 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 59.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,287.14 or 1.00054207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00071128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

