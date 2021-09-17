BitBall Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 176.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $1.60 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,492.53 or 0.99957265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00068282 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002121 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

