BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Hits $1.86 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $97,166.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00132892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00768377 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

