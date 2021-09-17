bitCNY Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $1.90 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00070763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00181550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00118937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.33 or 0.07170284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,347.05 or 1.00076280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.30 or 0.00829195 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

