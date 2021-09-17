BitCoal Price Down 52% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $23,473.46 and $57.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00547677 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

