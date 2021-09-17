Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

