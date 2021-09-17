Bitcoin Confidential Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,670.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $16,670.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 29% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.00437041 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.