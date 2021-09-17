Bitcoin Gold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.86 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $28.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $66.14 or 0.00139211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00284707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00201806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

