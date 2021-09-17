Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Reaches $236.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00283865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00202442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

