Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $161.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002578 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $161.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00284623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00139814 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00203804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.