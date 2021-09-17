Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,068.12 or 0.99948093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002157 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

