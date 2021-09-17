BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0007 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $27,259.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 92.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00283462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00140707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

