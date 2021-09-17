BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $461,482.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,289.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.75 or 0.07263195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.76 or 0.00380125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.81 or 0.01306434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00119473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00547608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.67 or 0.00504686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00337773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006320 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

