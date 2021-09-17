BitDAO (BIT) Trading Up 30.6% This Week

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003667 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $404.17 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00177288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.07305334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.35 or 0.99766980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00835456 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

