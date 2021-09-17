BitMart Token (BMX) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $60.96 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00132859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitMart Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 643,596,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

