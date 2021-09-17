Bitradio Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,116.78 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $74,116.78 and $31.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.97 or 0.00645124 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,420,532 coins and its circulating supply is 10,420,528 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

