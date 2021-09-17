BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Tops $2.62 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $262.91 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00073485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012999 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010901 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

