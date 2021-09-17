BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.73

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 5937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,748,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,299,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

