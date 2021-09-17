Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.49. 7,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 41,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$202.32 million and a P/E ratio of 193.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

