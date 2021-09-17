Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,317 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.35% of Black Knight worth $42,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Black Knight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $73.79 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

