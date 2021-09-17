BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective (down from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.63.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.04. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.60.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.1707883 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

