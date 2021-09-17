BlackHat (BLKC) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $1.68 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00118655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00173716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.82 or 0.07299463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,388.44 or 1.00037070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00836582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

