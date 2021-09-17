BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $124.36, but opened at $120.14. BlackLine shares last traded at $125.52, with a volume of 544 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,983 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,049. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

