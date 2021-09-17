BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.71

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 2082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
