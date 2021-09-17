BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BME stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

