BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BME stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $50.94.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.